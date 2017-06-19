FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
2017年6月19日 / 上午10点38分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - ONEOK Inc:

* ONEOK to expand infrastructure to serve STACK growth

* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018

* ONEOK Inc - plans to connect natural gas gathering system to existing third-party natural gas processing facility in northern Oklahoma

* ONEOK Inc - expansions to help accommodate expected volume growth from current, future Enlink natural gas processing plants in stack play in western Oklahoma

* ONEOK Inc - pipeline is expected to cost approximately $40 million and be completed by end of 2017

* ONEOK Inc - to connect its natural gas gathering system by constructing a nearly 30-mile natural gas gathering pipeline and related infrastructure

* ONEOK Inc -third-party plant connected to ONEOK'S NGL gathering system expected to provide incremental NGL volumes as natural gas processing volumes increase

* ONEOK Inc - has entered into long-term processing services agreement with third party to gain access to additional 200 million mmcf/d of natural gas processing capacity in STACK, scoop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
