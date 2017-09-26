FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OneREIT obtains final order for plan of arrangement
2017年9月26日 / 晚上9点22分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-OneREIT obtains final order for plan of arrangement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - OneREIT

* OneREIT obtains final order for plan of arrangement

* OneREIT - Obtained a final order related to co’s previous plan of arrangement involving co, smart REIT and Strathallen acquisitions

* OneREIT - ‍oneREIT currently expects to close transaction in late September or early October of 2017​

* OneREIT - ‍Unitholders to get either cash consideration or units of SmartREIT & Holders of LP units to get cash consideration or will retain LP units​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

