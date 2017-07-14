FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ontario Securities Commission says Sino-Forest, some executives engaged in "deceitful or dishonest" conduct
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
2017年7月14日 / 下午2点03分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Ontario Securities Commission says Sino-Forest, some executives engaged in "deceitful or dishonest" conduct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Ontario Securities Commission:

* notice in matter of Sino-Forest Corp, Allen Chan, Albert IP, Alfred C.T. Hung, George Ho, Simon Yeung and David Horsley

* Sino-Forest, Chan, IP, Hung and Ho engaged in dishonest conduct related to Sino-Forest's standing timber assets and revenue

* in respect of the standing timber fraud allegations dismiss the allegation against Yeung

* in allegations relating to Greenheart deals, Chan engaged in dishonest conduct that he knew constituted fraud on investors Source text (bit.ly/2umsOK5) Further company coverage:

