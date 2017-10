BRIEF-Onxeo grants exclusive worldwide license for Validive to Monopar Therapeutics

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ONXEO SA:

* ONXEO GRANTS EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE OF VALIDIVE DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF ORAL SEVERE MUCOSITIS TO MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS

* ‍AGREEMENT INCLUDES SUBSTANTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO $108M AS WELL AS ESCALATING ROYALTIES ON FUTURE SALES​

* ‍MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS WILL DRIVE AND FUND ALL REMAINING DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES​

* ‍ONXEO IS ENTITLED TO AN IMMEDIATE $1.0M LICENSE FEE AND TO FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS THAT COULD REACH UP TO $108M SUBJECT TO ACHIEVEMENT OF AGREED UPON MILESTONES​

* ‍ESCALATING ROYALTIES ON SALES UP TO A 2-DIGIT PERCENTAGE ARE ALSO PART OF AGREEMENT.​

* FUTURE MILESTONE PAYMENTS THAT COULD REACH UP TO $108M INCLUDING $15.5M RELATED TO REGULATORY MILESTONES, FROM PHASE III TO REGISTRATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)