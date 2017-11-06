BRIEF-Opdivo demonstrates superior 3-yr survival benefit for patients with previously treated advanced RCC

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
* Opdivo (nivolumab) demonstrates superior three-year survival benefit for patients with previously treated advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC)
* Median OS, primary endpoint in this study, for Opdivo was 25.8 months compared to 19.7 months with Everolimus
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - No new safety signals were identified in 3-year OS update, data showed safety profile consistent with 2-year results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: