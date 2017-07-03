FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opexa therapeutics Inc says subsidiary Opexa Merger Sub to merge with Acer Therapeutics
2017年7月3日 / 上午10点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Opexa therapeutics Inc says subsidiary Opexa Merger Sub to merge with Acer Therapeutics

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - Opexa Therapeutics Inc

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - on june 30, co, Opexa Merger Sub , and acer therapeutics entered into an agreement and plan of merger and reorganization

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - co's subsidiary Opexa Merger Sub to merge with and into Acer Therapeutics, with Acer becoming wholly-owned subsidiary of co

* Opexa Therapeutics -at closing of deal, each outstanding share of Acer stock to be converted to right to receive about one share of stock of co

* Opexa Therapeutics - following merger, co shareholders expected to own approximately 11.2% of the combined company

* Opexa-After deal,current Acer shareholders expected to own about 63.8% of combined co,investors participating in financing expected to own about 25%

* Opexa Therapeutics Inc - deal for approximately $15.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

