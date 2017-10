Oct 2 (Reuters) - Ophir Energy Plc:

* OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD, HAS AWARDED UPSTREAM CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR FORTUNA FLNG PROJECT TO SUBSEA INTEGRATION ALLIANCE

* OPHIR ENERGY PLC - AT FID OPHIR EQUATORIAL GUINEA (BLOCK R) LTD WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF FORTUNA JV​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: