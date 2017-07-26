FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
BRIEF-Ophthotech reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 上午10点53分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-Ophthotech reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp

* Q2 loss per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ophthotech Corp says initial, top-line data from company's Fovista OPH1004 trial, its remaining Phase 3 clinical trial, are expected in Q3 of 2017

* Ophthotech Corp - collaboration revenue was $1.7 million for quarter ended June 30, 2017, compared to $28.2 million for same period in 2016

* Ophthotech Corp - expects a 2017 year end cash balance of between $145 million and $160 million

* Ophthotech - failure of two previous phase 3 Fovista clinical trials, failure of competitor's Phase 2 clinical trial indicative of low likelihood of success for OPH1004 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below