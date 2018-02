BRIEF-Opiant Pharma Announces Positive Data From A Phase I Clinical Study Of OPNT003

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA FROM A PHASE I CLINICAL STUDY OF ITS PRODUCT CANDIDATE OPNT003

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATES TO SUBMIT A NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DRUG AND INTRANASAL DELIVERY DEVICE COMBINATION IN 2020

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATE SUBMITTING AN NDA FOR OPNT003 IN 2020

* OPIANT - HAS FULL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO OPNT003; SUBMITTED GRANT APPLICATION TO NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH TO FUND DEVELOPMENT TO NDA READY STAGE