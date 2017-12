Dec 20 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENTS RELATED TO NARCAN® NASAL SPRAY FOR OPIOID OVERDOSE

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS -EXPECTS ,BEGINNING Q1 2018, CO WILL RECEIVE 90% ROYALTY, MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO NARCAN SALES DIRECTLY FROM ADAPT PHARMA​

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS - ROYALTY & MILESTONE PAYMENTS DUE TO SWK HOLDINGS WILL NOW BE REDUCED TO 10%