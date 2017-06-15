FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月15日

BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults
BRIEF-OPKO provides update to late-stage study of HGH-CTP in growth hormone deficient adults

June 15 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc-

* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults

* OPKO Health - completed post-hoc sensitivity analyses to evaluate influence of outliers on primary endpoint results using multiple statistical approaches

* OPKO Health Inc - additional analyses that did not exclude outliers showed mixed results

* OPKO Health - analyses that excluded outliers showed a statistically significant difference between hgh-ctp and placebo on change in trunk fat mass

* OPKO Health Inc - preparation for pivotal pediatric ghd trial in japan is progressing and site selection is near completion

* OPKO Health - plans to utilize multi-dose pen for patients who continue in open label extension phase of adult phase 3, pediatric phase 2 ghd studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

