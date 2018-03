BRIEF-Oprah Winfrey Sells Some Weight Watchers Stock For Philanthropic Efforts

March 6 (Reuters) - Weight Watchers International Inc :

* PRESS RELEASE - OPRAH WINFREY SELLS A PORTION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS STOCK FOR PHILANTHROPIC EFFORTS AND TO DIVERSIFY HER INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

* HARPO INC SAYS ‍WINFREY REMAINS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER IN WEIGHT WATCHERS​

* HARPO INC- OPRAH WINFREY RETAINS OVER 75% OF HER HOLDINGS IN COMPANY AND WILL NOT SELL ADDITIONAL SHARES THIS YEAR​