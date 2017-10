Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Oracle Corp says CEO Safra Catz‍​’s FY 2017 total compensation was $40.73 million versus $40.94 million in FY 2016 - SEC Filing

* Oracle Corp says chairman and CTO Lawrence Ellison’s FY 2017 total compensation was $41.3 million versus $41.52 million in FY 2016

* Oracle Corp says CEO Mark Hurd's FY 2017 total compensation was $40.83 million versus $41.12 million in FY 2016