BRIEF-Oracle reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76
BRIEF-Oracle reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76

June 21 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp-

* Q4 FY17 gaap eps up 15% to $0.76 and non-gaap eps up 10% to $0.89

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 revenue $10.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.45 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.89

* Qtrly operating margin was 37%

* Oracle Corp qtrly cloud paas (platform as a service) plus iaas (infrastructure as a service) revenues were up 40% to $397 million

* Oracle Corp says comparing q4 2017 to q4 last year, saas (software as a service) cloud revenues were up 67% to $964 million

* Oracle Corp qtrly non-gaap operating margin was 46%

* Oracle Corp qtrly hardware revenue $1,114 million versus $1,283 million

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.19per share

* Oracle Corp - expect earnings per share growth to accelerate in fiscal 2018

* Oracle Corp- "sold $855 million of new annually recurring cloud revenue (arr) in Q4, putting us over our $2 billion arr bookings goal for fiscal year 2017"

* Oracle Corp - "expect to sell a lot more than $2 billion in new cloud arr in fiscal year 2018"

* Oracle Corp - in coming year, expect more of big customers to migrate their oracle databases and database applications to oracle cloud

* Oracle Corp qtrly total revenues were up 3 percent to $10.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

