BRIEF-Oracle says in Q1 of 2018, management supplemented 2017 restructuring plan to reflect additional actions that co expects to take‍​
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 晚上9点52分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Oracle says in Q1 of 2018, management supplemented 2017 restructuring plan to reflect additional actions that co expects to take‍​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oracle Corp

* Oracle Corp - in Q1 of fiscal 2018, management supplemented 2017 restructuring plan to reflect additional actions that co expects to take‍​

* Oracle Corp says recorded $124 million of restructuring expenses related to 2017 restructuring plan in first three months of 2018 - SEC filing

* Oracle Corp says expects to incur majority of estimated remaining $475 million expenses under 2017 restructuring plan through 2018-end Source text: [bit.ly/2fw6tkN] Further company coverage:

