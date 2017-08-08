FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
BRIEF-Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 下午12点41分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Durect Corp

* Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule achieves primary endpoint in Phase 3 study in ADHD in Taiwan

* Durect Corp - ‍study drug was generally safe and well tolerated​

* Durect Corp - ‍there were no serious adverse events in pivotal study​

* Durect Corp - ‍for primary efficacy endpoint, Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule was superior to placebo in a statistically significant manner​

* Durect - announced Orient Pharma has informed co that Phase 3 clinical study of Oradur-Methylphenidate ER capsule conducted in Taiwan has achieved positive results​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

