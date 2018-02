Feb 26 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* THROUGH ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT EGYPT (ODE) SIGNS TWO FINAL OFFERS TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS

* PROCEEDS OF SALE WILL REDUCE ODE‘S DEBT BY C. CHF 55.2 MILLION

* ‍THIS WILL RESULT IN INTEREST SAVINGS OF C. CHF 33.3 MILLION IN AGGREGATE TILL 2024​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)