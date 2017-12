Nov 30 (Reuters) - OrbiMed Advisors LLC:

* ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 13.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ARSANIS INC AS OF NOVEMBER 20 - SEC FILING ‍​

* ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC - CAUSED OPI IV TO ACQUIRE COMMON STOCK OF THE ARSANIS INC FOR THE PURPOSE OF MAKING AN INVESTMENT Source text: (bit.ly/2j5aoXy) Further company coverage: