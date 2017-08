July 12 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc

* Orbital ATK awarded $48 million rocket motor sustainment contract by missile defense agency

* Orbital ATK Inc - awarded follow-on rocket motor technical services contract from U.S. missile defense agency targets and countermeasures directorate​

* Orbital ATK -‍ under contract co will primarily support mda in sustainment of trident i (c4), Orion Motors for use in mda targets and interceptor vehicles​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: