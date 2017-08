July 12 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc:

* Orbital ATK enters into long-term supply agreements with Premier Commercial Ammunition Suppliers

* Company to provide small-caliber ammunition for domestic commercial market valued in excess of $400 million from 2018 through 2020​

* Agreements span from 2018 to 2020 and provide flexibility to optimize factory operations and best support customer needs and market demands.