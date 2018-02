BRIEF-Orbital ATK Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.10

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Orbital ATK Inc:

* ORBITAL ATK ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.10

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.06

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6 PERCENT TO $1.348 BILLION

* ORBITAL ATK-Q4,FY2017 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS REDUCED BY HIGHER TAX EXPENSE RESULTING FROM TAX ACT THAT REDUCED NET EARNINGS BY ABOUT $41 MILLION OR $0.71/SHARE

* DUE TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF ORBITAL ATK BY NORTHROP GRUMMAN, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.79, REVENUE VIEW $1.27 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S