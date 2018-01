Jan 3 (Reuters) - Orbital Atk Inc:

* ORBITAL ATK SIGNS $23 MILLION FULL-RATE PRODUCTION CONTRACT FOR HARD TARGET VOID SENSING FUZE

* ORBITAL ATK INC - CONTRACTED THROUGH U.S. AIR FORCE, $23 MILLION AWARD IS A FOLLOW-ON FRP ORDER TO LOW-RATE INITIAL PRODUCTION CONTRACT AWARDED IN 2016