Jan 4 (Reuters) - Orbital Atk Inc:

* ORBITAL ATK SIGNS COOPERATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. AIR FORCE SPACE AND MISSILE SYSTEMS CENTER

* ORBITAL ATK - AGREEMENT PROVIDES PLAN FOR DATA EXCHANGES NEEDED TO CERTIFY CO‘S NGL SYSTEM TO CARRY NATIONAL SECURITY SPACE MISSIONS ​

* ORBITAL ATK INC - ‍NEXT PHASE OF NGL PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN WHEN AIR FORCE AWARDS LAUNCH SERVICES AGREEMENTS IN MID-2018​