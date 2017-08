BRIEF-Orbite Technologies provides corporate update

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite provides corporate update

* Orbite technologies - superior court of québec granted motion filed by co under companies' creditors arrangement act; issued an amended & restated order

* Orbite technologies inc - amended and restated order extends stay of all proceedings from august 4, 2017 to october 31, 2017

* Orbite technologies-amended & restated order approves $6.8 million dip financing from holders of co's 7% convertible secured debentures due sept 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: