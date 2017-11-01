BRIEF-Orbotech Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 revenue $245.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $245 million to $255 million

* Orbotech Ltd sees ‍Q4 gross margin of approximately 48.0% based on current expectations of product mix​

* Q4 revenue view $235.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S