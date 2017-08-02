FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-Orbotech reports Q2 EPS $0.51
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 上午10点16分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Orbotech reports Q2 EPS $0.51

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd

* Orbotech reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.67

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q2 revenue $210.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $205.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects revenues for second half of 2017 to be in range of $460 million to $480 million

* Sees 2017 H2 revenue range $460 million to $480 million, split about evenly between third and fourth quarters of 2017

* Expects gross margin for second half of 2017 to be in range of 47.0 pct - 47.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below