BRIEF-Orbotech wins $40 mln orders from China's CEC Panda

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Orbotech Ltd
* Orbotech - has received orders totaling about $40 million from CEC Panda lcd technology for phase one of cec panda's new gen 8.6 fab in chengdu, china
* Orbotech Ltd - CEC Panda has indicated that it expects to reach a maximum capacity of 60,000 glasses per month in phase one of mass production
* Orbotech Ltd - deliveries from order expected to begin during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: