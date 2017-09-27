FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. says delivered stop, look & listen letter to Destination Maternity Corp's shareholders‍​ - SEC Filing
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 晚上8点27分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. says delivered stop, look & listen letter to Destination Maternity Corp's shareholders‍​ - SEC Filing

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. - On September 25, delivered stop, look & listen letter to Destination Maternity Corp’s shareholders‍​ - SEC Filing

* Orchestra-Prémaman - In letter, stating opposition to Destination Maternity’s nominees for election to board at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Orchestra-Prémaman - Have engaged, intend to continue to engage, in discussions with co's board regarding matters relating to composition of board Source text: [bit.ly/2wkDTcp] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below