BRIEF-Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. says delivered stop, look & listen letter to Destination Maternity Corp's shareholders‍​ - SEC Filing

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp

* Orchestra-Prémaman S.A. - On September 25, delivered stop, look & listen letter to Destination Maternity Corp’s shareholders‍​ - SEC Filing

* Orchestra-Prémaman - In letter, stating opposition to Destination Maternity’s nominees for election to board at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders

* Orchestra-Prémaman - Have engaged, intend to continue to engage, in discussions with co's board regarding matters relating to composition of board Source text: [bit.ly/2wkDTcp] Further company coverage: