July 13 (Reuters) - Orchid Island Capital Inc:

* Orchid Island Capital Inc - preliminary book value of $9.23 per share as of June 30, 2017

* Orchid Island Capital- preliminary net loss of $0.26 per share and preliminary realized and unrealized losses of $0.86 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2ucsDkF) Further company coverage: