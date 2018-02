BRIEF-O’Reilly Automotive Inc Says Greg Johnson To Be Promoted To CEO

Feb 7 (Reuters) - O‘reilly Automotive Inc:

* O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP SUCCESSION PLAN

* O‘REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC - GREG JOHNSON TO BE PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT

* O‘REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC - JEFF SHAW TO BE PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT

* O‘REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC - GREG HENSLEE TO BE NOMINATED AS EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC - GREG HENSLEE TO BE NOMINATED AS EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

* O'REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC - DAVID O'REILLY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD