BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit
2017年9月15日 / 凌晨1点36分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Orex says joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Orex Minerals Inc

* Orex announces joint venture property Sandra Escobar is subject of lawsuit

* Canasil named in a lawsuit brought by Pan American Silver Corp with BC supreme court

* Lawsuit by Pan American Silver regarding mineral claims making up Sandra Escobar project in Durango state, Mexico

* Pan American’s claim, if proved, could impact Orex’s interest in Sandra Escobar project

* Orex is not currently in a position to comment on merits of Pan American’s claim

* Orex will be monitoring situation and seeking further information from Canasil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

