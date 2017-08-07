BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship arrangement with Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH for Mysimba in Germany, France and Austria

1 分钟阅读
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc
* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship arrangement with Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH for Mysimba in Germany, France and Austria
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Cheplapharm will be responsible for all commercialization activity and expenses
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Orexigen will supply Mysimba to Cheplapharm for a negotiated transfer price
* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - expect to launch Mysimba in up to eight more countries by year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: