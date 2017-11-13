BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for contrave in Latin America

* Orexigen Therapeutics - ‍Orexigen will receive an upfront payment and other potential regulatory and sales milestones, which have not been disclosed​

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - ‍merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will be responsible for all commercialization and regulatory activities ​

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - ‍Orexigen will also be responsible for product supply​

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will own marketing authorization in region​