BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics - pursuing potential actions including merger or sale of co
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月16日 / 上午10点32分 / 5 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc

* Orexigen Therapeutics Inc says ‍expects total revenues for Q3 of 2017 to be between about $18.1 million and $19.1 million-SEC filing​

* Orexigen Therapeutics-‍management evaluating whether there are relevant conditions to raise substantial doubt about co’s ability to continue as going concern​

* Orexigen Therapeutics-in connection with evaluation, ‍co currently pursuing number of potential actions, including attempting to pursue merger or sale of co Source text: (bit.ly/2yrhbmK) Further company coverage:

