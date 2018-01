Jan 29 (Reuters) - Organigram Holdings Inc:

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC - ‍NET SALES ROSE TO $2.7 MILLION IN Q1-2018 UP FROM $2.1 MILLION IN Q4-2017​

* ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC - ‍NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF $1.4 MILLION FOR Q1-2018 COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF $2 MILLION IN Q4-2017​