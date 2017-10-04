FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Organovo says preliminary Q2 revenue $1.3 mln - $1.4 mln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 晚上9点20分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Organovo says preliminary Q2 revenue $1.3 mln - $1.4 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Organovo Holdings Inc

* Organovo announces preliminary fiscal second-quarter total revenue; company restructures to improve operational efficiency

* Sees Q2 revenue $1.3 million to $1.4 million

* Announced a restructuring plan to improve operational efficiency​

* Organovo announced a plan to restructure its business to better focus and align resources, reducing approximately 15 positions​

* Expects workforce reduction will decrease operating costs by $1.3 million in fiscal 2018 and $2.7 million in fiscal 2019​

* Actions associated with restructuring are anticipated to be complete by end of calendar-year 2017​

* Reduction in future operating expenses is expected to “improve” company’s fiscal 2018 negative adjusted EBITDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below