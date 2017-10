Oct 6 (Reuters) - Origin Agritech Ltd:

* ORIGIN AGRITECH ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD - ‍SHASHANK AURORA WHO SERVED COMPANY AS CFO SINCE MAY OF 2016, HAS RESIGNED​

* ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD - ‍ ZHOU XIN HAS BEEN PROMOTED AND NAMED ORIGIN‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) ON OCTOBER 2, 2017​

* ORIGIN AGRITECH LTD - ‍ZHOU HAS MOST RECENTLY SPENT SEVEN YEARS WITH MONSANTO CHINA​