BRIEF-Origo says co, units executed 1st amendment to merger agreement to amend & restate certain terms and provision

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Origo Acquisition Corp

* Origo - ‍on Sept 27, co, units executed first amendment to merger agreement to amend and restate certain terms and provision of merger agreement​

* Origo - ‍amendment provides HTH shall be permitted to increase amount of HTH’s existing secured loan from exworks capital fund ito upto $11.5 million

* Origo says amendment provides if merger is not terminated, hth permitted to enter into private placement financings for not less than $135 million