BRIEF-Origo says co, units executed 1st amendment to merger agreement to amend & restate certain terms and provision






2017年10月3日 / 晚上9点46分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Origo says co, units executed 1st amendment to merger agreement to amend & restate certain terms and provision

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Origo Acquisition Corp

* Origo - ‍on Sept 27, co, units executed first amendment to merger agreement to amend and restate certain terms and provision of merger agreement​

* Origo - ‍amendment provides HTH shall be permitted to increase amount of HTH’s existing secured loan from exworks capital fund ito upto $11.5 million

* Origo says amendment provides if merger is not terminated, hth permitted to enter into private placement financings for not less than $135 million - SEC Filing Source text: (bit.ly/2yWZFF1) Further company coverage:

