Dec 26 (Reuters) - Orion Engineered Carbons SA:

* ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF CONSENT DECREE WITH EPA

* ‍ESTIMATES CAPEX FOR POLLUTION CONTROL TECHNOLOGY​ UPGRADES, TO BE INCURRED OVER ABOUT 6 YEARS, ARE $110 MILLION - $140 MILLION

* ‍UNDER CONSENT DECREE, CO WILL UPGRADE POLLUTION CONTROL TECHNOLOGY AT 4 U.S. CARBON BLACK MANUFACTURING FACILITIES​