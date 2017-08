BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.08

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Orion Group Holdings Inc

* Orion Group Holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly contract revenues were $137.4 million, a decrease of 2.1pct, as compared to revenues of $140.3 million

* Orion group holdings - ‍backlog of work under contract as of june 30 was about $412 million versus backlog under contract at june 30, 2016 of about $368 million​

* Orion group holdings inc - ‍now targeting full year 2017 EBITDA to range from neutral to 10% growth​