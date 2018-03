BRIEF-Orior AG ‍Revenues Increased By 10.9 pct To CHF 585.5 Mln​ For 2017

March 1 (Reuters) - Orior Ag:

* ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 10.9% TO CHF 585.5 MILLION​ FOR 2017

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE ANOTHER INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO CHF 2.17 PER SHARE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 12 APRIL 2018​

* ‍EBITDA UP 12.1% TO CHF 57.7 MILLION ON IMPROVING MARGINS AND NET PROFIT UP 12.8% TO CHF 32.0 MILLION​ FOR 2017

* ‍ORIOR IS ACQUIRING A MAJORITY INTEREST OF 65% IN THURELLA AG​

* ‍OFFER PRICE OF CHF 150 PER SHARE, LESS DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.00 PER SHARE FOR 2017 FY WILL LIKELY BE APPROVED AT GENERAL MEETING OF THURELLA AG​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED WITH AVAILABLE CASH AS WELL AS AN EXISTING CREDIT LINE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: