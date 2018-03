BRIEF-Orior Launches Placement Of Up To 0.6 Mln New Shares

March 6 (Reuters) - Orior AG:

* LAUNCHES A PLACEMENT OF UP TO 592,499 NEW SHARES THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* NEW REGISTERED SHARES WITH A PAR VALUE OF CHF 4.00 PER SHARE

* AS A RESULT, SHARE CAPITAL WILL INCREASE BY A MAXIMUM OF 9.99%

* NET PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE CONTEMPLATED ACQUISITION OF THURELLA

* NEBAG AG, MAIN SHAREHOLDER OF THURELLA, HAS COMMITTED TO PURCHASE 100,000 NEW SHARES

* EGS BETEILIGUNGEN COMMITTED TO PURCHASE NEW SHARES PROPORTIONALLY TO ITS SHAREHOLDING OF 10.5% IN ORIOR

* BOTH INVESTORS HAVE AGREED TO A LOCK-UP PERIOD OF 90 DAYS