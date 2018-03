BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Inc Files For Non-Timely 10-K

March 2 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - REQUIRES ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE REVIEW PROCEDURES, WITH RESPECT TO CO’S ACCOUNTING FOR INCOME TAXES AND FINANCIAL REPORTING

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CO IS IN PROCESS OF PREPARING REQUIRED MATERIAL WEAKNESS DISCLOSURES FOR INCLUSION IN 2017 FORM 10-K

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES SAYS EXPECTS TO FILE THE 2017 FORM 10-K ON OR BEFORE MARCH 16, 2018