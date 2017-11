Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* Ormat Technologies reports 2017 third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 revenue $157.2 million vs I/B/E/S view $159 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Management affirms full-year total revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance​

* ‍Management affirms full-year total revenue and adjusted ebitda guidance​

* ‍Ormat's product segment backlog, as of November 8, 2017, was $182.0 million​