BRIEF-Ortho Dermatologics, unit of Valeant, announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月12日 / 中午12点27分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-Ortho Dermatologics, unit of Valeant, announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile

1 分钟阅读

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Ortho Dermatologics announces two-year findings from pivotal phase 3 study of Siliq™ (brodalumab) injection data demonstrating long-term efficacy profile

* Ortho Dermatologics​ - ‍Over a two-year trial, a pasi 100 response rate was reached by 59 percent of a sub-analysis group of patients

* ‍ortho Dermatologics - At week 120, siliq continued to be generally well-tolerated with safety profile comparable to that observed in 52-week period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

