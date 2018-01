Jan 9 (Reuters) - Orthofix International Nv:

* SAYS EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH TAX CHARGE OF $8 MILLION - $12 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* ORTHOFIX ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR NET SALES RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MILLION TO $455 MILLION

* Q4 SALES $117 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $112.3 MILLION