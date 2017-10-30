FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orthofix International reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.42
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 晚上8点21分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-Orthofix International reports Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.42

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Orthofix International NV:

* Orthofix International reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $105.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $100.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Orthofix International NV - sees FY adjusted EPS from continuing operations‍ in the range of $ 1.54 to $ 1.63​

* Orthofix International NV - sees FY net sales $428.0 million- $431.0 mln‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $423.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below