BRIEF-Orvana Minerals Corp Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.02​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp:

* ORVANA REPORTS Q1 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; EL VALLE TRANSITION TO HIGHER GOLD GRADE OXIDES UNDERWAY

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - ‍QUARTERLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 23,172 OUNCES AND COPPER PRODUCTION OF 2.8 MILLION POUNDS​

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - ‍ FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE MAINTAINED​

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP QTRLY‍ REVENUE $34.2 MILLION VERSUS $23.5 MILLION​

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE $0.02​

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $24 MILLION - $27 MILLION​

* ORVANA MINERALS CORP - ‍"COMPANY WILL ALSO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT COULD SERVE TO TRANSFORM PROFILE OF COMPANY"​