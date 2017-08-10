FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orvana reports improved third quarter financial results on record quarterly gold production
2017年8月10日 / 晚上10点06分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Orvana reports improved third quarter financial results on record quarterly gold production

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Orvana Minerals Corp

* Orvana reports improved third quarter financial results on record quarterly gold production

* Q3 revenue rose 41 percent to $36.7 million

* Orvana Minerals Corp - ‍quarterly gold production of 26,414 ounces, increase of 65 percent from Q2 2016​

* Orvana Minerals Corp - ‍gold equivalent production of approximately 35,292 ounces during Q3 2017​

* Orvana Minerals Corp - ‍on track to meet fiscal 2017 cost and production guidance, including COC and AISC​

* Sees ‍2017 gold total production 85,000 oz - 95,000 oz; sees 2017 copper total production 13.0 - 14.0 million lbs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

