Dec 12 (Reuters) -

* ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION ISSUES NOTICE OF HEARING TO CONSIDER APPLICATION FILED BY CANNIMED THERAPEUTICS TO INTERVENE IN HOSTILE AURORA BID- ‍​OSC WEBSITE

* ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION'S HEARING TO CONSIDER CANNIMED'S APPLICATION TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 20, 2017 - ‍​OSC WEBSITE Source text : bit.ly/2Ayc32V Further company coverage: